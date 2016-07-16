The Turkish Public broadcaster TRT office remains under army occupation even as soldiers on the Bosphorous Bridge surrender after a faction of the forces attempted to overthrow the Turkish government. Earlier Friday night, the army occupied the broadcaster's premises and staff members were evacuated from the building.

TRT World reporter Usman Aliyu Uba who arrived at the site close to 7am confirmed, "The army is not allowing anyone inside the office."

Describing the three-way stand-off between the special police force, the army and protesters, Uba said the police arrived and tried to negotiate with the army, to allow the staff to enter the building.

"But the army is still patrolling the office; I can see three army officers holding guns."