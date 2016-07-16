It was an anxious Friday evening as citizens received word of a military coup in Turkey.

Reports that heavily armed groups took up strategic positions including Istanbul Ataturk Airport, the Bosphorus bridges and government offices - including the Parliament, the state broadcaster TRT and the MIT intelligence agency - spread like wildfire through social media platforms.

Sounds of gunfire, bombs and fighter jets were heard around Turkey as a military faction declared martial law. Shortly afterwards, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called upon citizens to take to the streets to show their support for democracy and protest against the coup.

On the eastern side of Istanbul's Bosphorus bridge, TRT World's Yasin Eken recounted his harrowing experience amidst the sound of gunfire and fighter jets flying overhead.

Meanwhile, Eken's live stream post on Facebook depicted the scenes at the time.

In the Uskudar district of Istanbul TRT World's Sabrien Amrov reports: