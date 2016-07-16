Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Washington to extradite US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom he accuses of trying to orchestrate a military coup in the country over the last 24 hours.

Saturday's call came only hours after thousands of people took to the streets in opposition to the attempted putsch against the democratically-elected government.

Addressing a crowd of thousands in Istanbul, Erdogan refused to call Gulen, a one-time close associate of the Turkish president's, by name. Instead, he kept referring to Pennsylvania, the US state Gulen has resided in since 1999.

In a statement meant for US President Barack Obama, Erdogan said: "I told you myself, either deport or hand over to us this person who lives in 400 acres of land in Pennsylvania."

"I told you he was engaged in coup plots but I was not listened to. Now again today after the coup I say it again. Deliver this man who lives in Pennsylvania to Turkey," the Turkish president said to his counterpart in the United States.

Earlier in the day, John Kerry, the US Secretary of State, said Washington would need clear evidence linking Gulen to the attempted junta.

"We would invite the government of Turkey, as we always do, to present us with any legitimate evidence that withstands scrutiny. And the United States will accept that and look at it and make judgments about it appropriately."

Gulen's supporters, both inside and outside Turkey, quickly renounced the coup and rejected Erdogan's claims that they played any role in Friday's insurrection.

In a statement, Gulen said he condemned, "in the strongest terms, the attempted military coup in Turkey." He said. "I pray to God for Turkey, for Turkish citizens, and for all those currently in Turkey that this situation is resolved peacefully and quickly."

Sweeping arrests