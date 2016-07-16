In an address to the nation from capital Ankara, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says the failed coup in the country was an attack on the country's democracy.

Yilidirim gave the latest figures from the overnight foiled coup.

He said in total, 161 people were killed throughout the country while 1,440 were injured.

In an inspirational display of nationalism, millions of Turkish citizens united throughout the country and ended an attempted coup by a faction of the military.

The faction, comprised roughly of a few thousand soldiers, declared martial law in the country last night as they attempted to overthrow the government.

But, the people had the last say and heeded calls made by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stop the coup.

Yildirim says he's extremely proud to be a Turkish national especially after last night's display of "exceptional unity."

"We once again stood together as a nation. We are many ethnicities collected under one flag, but yet we came together under the crescent and star for one purpose which we successfully fulfilled."

He thanked the nation for uniting and said Turkey had "showed the world how one country can come together to defeat a common enemy."

Fethullah Gulen

Yildirim echoed Erdogan's statement by saying the failed coup was orchestrated and financed by radical leader Fethullah Gulen and his Gulenist movement.