Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that Ankara has demanded of Athens the return eight soldiers who fled to Greece after a coup bid in Turkey.

"We demanded the urgent return of eight traitor soldiers who escaped to Greece on a helicopter," Cavusoglu was quoted as telling HaberTurk television. The minister said that Greek authorities were ready to cooperate.

Greece arrested eight soldiers who landed by helicopter after sending a distress signal to authorities at the airport in Alexandroupolis in the country's north. They are due to appear before a Greek prosecutor on Sunday, one official said.

Greece said it will examine the request for political asylum made by the eight Turkish soldiers.

Seven of those on board were in military uniform and all are believed to have been involved in the attempted putsch, ERT TV said.