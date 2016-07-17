It has been two days since a group inside the Turkish military referring to themselves as a "peace council," failed to take control of the Turkish state.

The attempted coup did not come to fruition, partly because the number of supporters in the military was relatively low and it was carried out outside the chain-of-command.

But the main reason the coup failed was due to to an immediate and massive response from the Turkish public, which has been holding large anti-coup rallies across the country for the last two days.

This was echoed across the world as people took the streets in Cologne, Mogadishu, Gaza, Beirut, New York, Toronto, London, Melbourne, Baku and many other cities to show that Turkish people are not alone.

Some expressed their solidarity on social media, praising Turks for standing united in upholding democracy.

Some condemned the coup despite not supporting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan:

Reaction from world leaders

When it comes to sudden changes in a strategically important country, politicians are often quick to comment.

From the very beginning of the coup attempt, world leaders kept a close watch on Turkey, with which many of their countries have deep political and economic relations.

Following the coup, most leaders shared messages of support for the elected government, offering cooperation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Russia is ready to work constructively with the Turkish Government, saying an armed conflict in Turkey might pose increased danger to international and regional peace.

The United Kingdom also expressed support for the government.