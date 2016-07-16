In the time during and immediately following Friday's failed coup attempt in Turkey, social media around the world erupted with concern and condemnation aimed at the military faction which lead the attack. At least 265 people died and 1,440 were injured in the violence which unfolded Friday night and continued into the early hours of Saturday.

By 10:30pm local time, tanks rolled onto busy streets and soldiers mobilised at key points throughout the capital city of Ankara and Istanbul. Early posts on Twitter broke the news to many users throughout the country, hours before media outlets began reporting on the events of that night.

Details quickly emerged that a faction of the military had declared they had "seized the rule of the country completely." This was read on state television, which was briefly taken over by soldiers.

The military said it had declared martial law and a curfew, which seemed to have encouraged protesters to defy the orders and take to the streets.

While many foreign embassies quickly released travel advisories, world leaders were slow to denounce the illegal military mobilisation as confusion prevailed over which institution was actually in charge.

As the coup visibly started losing ground, various statements were released by world leaders, supporting the government and condemning the coup attempt.

While Turkey is a NATO member and close ally to the US, it took the White House over three hours to release a statement in support of the Turkish government.

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon condemned the military action on Twitter saying: