Audio from the recorder of EgyptAir flight MS804 suggests there was a fire on board the plane in its final moments, the investigation committee said on Saturday.

The word "fire" is heard in the cockpit voice recording from the plane before it crashed into the Mediterranean in May.

The investigators had earlier said that the other black box retrieved from the crash site, the data recorder, confirmed that smoke alarms had sounded on board, while soot in the wreckage indicates a fire.

"The committee had started listening to the cockpit voice recordings before the occurrence of the accident; where the existence of 'fire' was mentioned," the investigation committee said in a statement.

"Still it is too early to determine the reason or the place where that fire started," it said.

The data recorder points to smoke signals indicating fires in the lavatory and avionics section of the plane, according to the committee.

The data on the voice recorder had been downloaded earlier this month after the recorder was repaired.

The flight had set off from Paris to Cairo when it disappeared from radar over the Mediterranean. All 66 people onboard were killed in the crash.