A standoff is taking place in the Armenian capital Yerevan where men armed with Kalashnikov assault rifles have taken hostages at a police station.

Security forces surrounded the building with armoured vehicles after the police station was overrun by militants demanding the release of political prisoners, including Lebanese-born opposition leader and former military commander Jirair Sefilian.

Sefilian, who founded the "New Armenia Public Salvation Front," was jailed in June for the illegal possession of weapons.

He was also accused of planning to lead an uprising and seize buildings and communication facilities.

A staunch Armenian nationalist, Sefilian has long been a critic of President Serzh Sargsyan's policy on Azerbaijan's Karabakh enclave, which was occupied by Armenian forces in 1992.

His supporters have claimed that he was arrested because of plans to campaign against territorial concessions to Azerbaijan.

According to Armenian police sources, the armed group are currently holding seven or eight hostages. Two have been freed.