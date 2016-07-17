Millions of Turks continue to celebrate a failed insurrection by a faction of the army two days after the streets and bridges of Turkey were blocked by soldiers and tanks Friday evening.

At least 290 people, mostly civilians, died in the clashes and heavy firing by rogue elements of the army before the putsch was quelled.

For the past two days, thousands of people have been coming out on the streets in major cities to converge around key monuments and squares in a show of solidarity with the government and express their anger against the attempted coup.

The crowds, which began assembling early Saturday morning, were encouraged to take to the streets by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

On Saturday morning, Erdogan sent out an SMS to millions of mobile phone users across the nation asking them to "look after your nation and your people".

The message read, "I am calling you to the streets against this action of a narrow cadre that has fallen against the Turkish nation. Claim the state, claim the nation,"

Democracy Day

In another bid to memorialise the actions taken by thousands of anti-coup Turks, media footage showed young men lying down in front of tanks to protest the potential military rule.

The government officially declared July 15 as Democracy Day.

By sunset, people cheering and waving Turkish flags had already started to gather at Istanbul's iconic Taksim Square.

As the crowd, young and old continued to grow, with more flags and loud cheers, the demonstration turned into a celebration.

One group of young boys convinced the driver of a Caterpillar bulldozer to let them on the raised shovel.

Others climbed on to a few trees, while some even climbed on the Monument of Republic, which sits at the heart of the square.

In a remarkable turn, the events of the last two days have led to an increased public appreciation of the police, who only three years ago lobbed protesters gathered at the same square with tear gas.

Along Istiklal Avenue, one of the city's most famous social and economic centres, two policemen were receiving people like celebrities, happily letting them take selfies with them.

A stranded tank left behind on the square by surrendered troops served as a kind of monument; it was the spot to take more selfies.

A lone policeman standing guard on top of a tank looked bored, busying himself with his mobile phone.

Massar Aydin, a tailor, was among the thousands gathered at Taksim Square.

"I'm here for my country. Whomever will try to damage to my country…I'll stand against all such elements."

Fatih Mustafa, a student at Marmara University, brought his entire family to join in the celebration.

"We are the masters of this country. We want to protect it from all evils," Mustafa said of what drove him to the square.