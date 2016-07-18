WORLD
Greece to extradite pro-coup soldiers within 2 weeks
Greek PM Alexis Tsipras promised Turkish President Erdogan that the extradition is being processed and will be completed soon.
Turkish military personnel who were aboard a Blackhawk military helicopter are transferred to a prosecutor's office in the city of Alexandroupolis, northern Greece. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 18, 2016

The office of Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says Greece has initiated extradition procedures against eight Turkish military officers who fled in a helicopter following Friday's failed coup attempt.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called Yildirim late on Sunday, confirming that the extradition process had begun.

Tsipras congratulated Turkish citizens and their government on efforts to render the attempted coup unsuccessful, acknowledging the "importance for the whole region of maintaining the constitutional democratic regime and stability in Turkey".

The Greek PM also reiterated the support of his government and people.

Yildirim thanked Tsipras for the sensitivity and support of the Greek government in the process.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that in a telephone conversation with Tsipras the previous night, the Greek leader told him that the Turkish officers would be returned within 10 to 15 days.

The Black Hawk helicopter used in the attempted escape was returned to Turkey on Saturday.

SOURCE:AA
