The office of Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says Greece has initiated extradition procedures against eight Turkish military officers who fled in a helicopter following Friday's failed coup attempt.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called Yildirim late on Sunday, confirming that the extradition process had begun.

Tsipras congratulated Turkish citizens and their government on efforts to render the attempted coup unsuccessful, acknowledging the "importance for the whole region of maintaining the constitutional democratic regime and stability in Turkey".

The Greek PM also reiterated the support of his government and people.