Turks living in the US on Sunday began an online petition on the official White House website that demands President Barack Obama to extradite Fethullah Gulen to Turkey.

"I would like our government to stop providing a safe haven to Fethullah Gulen and I want him delivered to Turkey," the petition's headline reads.

"Please help me to convince our president and our government that we as the United States should work with democratically elected authorities & governments."

The petition has already received over 35,000 signatures and needs to reach 100,000 by August 16 in order to garner an official response.