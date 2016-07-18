Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has said that a total of 208 people were martyred and 1,491 more wounded during Friday's failed military coup attempt.

Yildirim released the numbers during the council of ministers' meeting at Cankaya Palace in Ankara on Monday.

He said the coup attempt claimed 208 lives including 60 police officers, three soldiers and 145 civilians who ‘are our hero martyrs'.

The Turkish PM added that 7,543 people have been detained over alleged links to the botched putsch.

"The numbers can change," he said.

"A hundred of them are police officers, 6,038 of them are soldiers of different ranks, 755 judges and prosecutors, and 650 civilians."

Commenting on the possibility of reinstatement of the death penalty for coup participants, Yildrim said ‘although we are a law-abiding state, we do politics for our citizens.'