Swede Henrik Stenson won the British Open beating Phil Mickelson in an extraordinary final round duel.

He became the first Scandinavian male to capture a major.

The world number six produced a swashbuckling eight under par 63 to finish 20 under on 264, three ahead of playing partner Mickelson (65).

The 40-year-old Stenson's round equaled the lowest in any major championship and his winning total was also a record for any of the 'Big Four' tournaments.

"Wow, this will take a little while to sink in," said Stenson as he held aloft the coveted Claret Jug.

"I'm still trying to find my bearings here."

The two men traded blow after stunning blow, reeling off birdie after birdie to turn the last day of golf's oldest major into a two-way procession.

Mickelson showed he meant business with a first-hole birdie after drilling a majestic approach to tap-in range while overnight leader Stenson took three putts.

Birdie Barrage

Stenson birdied five of the next seven holes, making a complete nonsense of gusts of up to 40.23 km/h on the windswept Ayrshire coastline.

Mickelson, however, refused to be cowed and an eagle three at the fourth followed by a birdie two holes later meant he was only one behind at the turn.