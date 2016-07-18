Retired Air Forces Commander Akin Ozturk together with 41 generals and admirals have been arrested after appearing in an Ankara court for their involvement in Friday's military coup attempt.

Over 100 high-rank officers of the Turkish army were detained earlier as part of the ongoing investigation into the attempted coup, which sought to overthrow Turkey's democratically elected government.

All of them have been charged with treason and are testifying to the prosecutors and judges.

Security forces are trying to find others for whom arrest warrants were issued following the coup attempt.

In Istanbul, 12 soldiers were arrested by a court on suspicion of being members of an armed terrorist organisation and attempting to overthrow the Turkish government.