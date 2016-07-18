TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's alleged coup plot mastermind arrested
Ex-Air Forces Commander Akin Ozturk and 41 admirals were arrested for being behind failed military coup attempt.
Turkey's alleged coup plot mastermind arrested
Prime suspect behind failed coup attempt, retired Turkish Air Forces Commander Akin Ozturk - pictured standing in the front row in the centre - along with other arrested suspects / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 18, 2016

Retired Air Forces Commander Akin Ozturk together with 41 generals and admirals have been arrested after appearing in an Ankara court for their involvement in Friday's military coup attempt.

Over 100 high-rank officers of the Turkish army were detained earlier as part of the ongoing investigation into the attempted coup, which sought to overthrow Turkey's democratically elected government.

All of them have been charged with treason and are testifying to the prosecutors and judges.

Security forces are trying to find others for whom arrest warrants were issued following the coup attempt.

In Istanbul, 12 soldiers were arrested by a court on suspicion of being members of an armed terrorist organisation and attempting to overthrow the Turkish government.

Recommended

Late on Friday, the soldiers raided Turkish public broadcaster TRT's office in Istanbul's Harbiye district while soldiers on the Bosphorus Bridge opened fire on civilians who were rallying against the coup attempt.

At least 208 people - security officers and civilians - lost their lives in the ensuing violence. Hundreds of others were wounded.

Turkey accuses US-based Fetullah Gulen and his followers, who have allegedly set up a "parallel state" to undermine the government, of being behind the coup and has called for his extradition to Turkey to face trial.

The "parallel state" represents a clandestine group of Turkish bureaucrats and senior officials who are embedded in the country's institutions, including the judiciary, the police, and the army.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan