Throughout history, new methods of communication have had a huge impact on the ability of movements to outmanoeuvre their opponents.

In the 16th century the printing press was used by Martin Luther to spread his protestant doctrine throughout Europe.

Audio cassettes helped Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to spread his revolutionary rhetoric in Iran.

In 1980, then-Chief of the Turkish General Staff Kenan Evren appeared on state TV to inform the Turkish public that the army had taken the control of the state.

On Friday night, Turks used both old and new means of communication including TV, Twitter, Facebook and FaceTime to repel the attempted coup in Turkey.

Social media: a crucial tool in mobilising support

Turks first learnt that Istanbul's Bosphorus Bridge and Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge were closed by the military through posts on Twitter and Facebook before the Dogan News Agency showed vehicles being diverted.

People living in Ankara shared posts saying they had heard gunshots reverberate in the capital where military jets and helicopters were seen flying overhead.

Later it was understood that a minority faction within the Turkish military attempted to take control of the Turkish state.

The Turkish prime minister posted tweets to provide people with immediate information about the situation.

The moment which marked the beginning of the repulsion of the coup was when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared on a private TV channel CNN Turk on FaceTime.