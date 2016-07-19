Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he might have been killed had he not left the hotel he was staying at in western Turkey before soldiers attempting a military coup turned up on Friday night.

Speaking in an interview with CNN on Monday, Erdogan said: "Had I stayed 10 or 15 additional minutes there, I would have been killed or I would have been taken."

Two of the Turkish president's bodyguards were killed in a shootout with soldiers shortly after he escaped the resort in the coastal city of Marmaris where he was on holiday with his family.

Erdogan managed to escape, landing at Istanbul International Airport not long after thousands of anti-coup demonstrators seized it from coup soldiers who had taken control of it.

Before leaving the resort, Erdogan was able to connect to CNN Turk's live broadcast via FaceTime and call the Turkish people to the streets to demonstrate against the coup.

His message proved pivotal as millions across the country came out to force the renegade soldiers who had occupied strategic points in major cities with tanks and armoured vehicles to surrender.

Although fighter jets hijacked by the renegade soldiers had his plane in sight on its journey to Istanbul, they did not shoot it down.

In the interview, Erdogan also reiterated his demand to the US for the extradition of Fethullah Gulen, a US-based Turkish cleric who he accuses of being behind the coup attempt, adding that an official request will be filed this week. The US previously said it would only consider the demand on the condition that sufficient evidence is provided.

"We have a mutual agreement of extradition of criminals," Erdogan said.