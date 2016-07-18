The US embassy in Ankara on Monday rejected reportswhich said US Secretary of State John Kerry had warned Turkey that its NATO membership was at stake over its post-coup crackdown, Daily Sabah reported.

The Washington Post had published a story in which John Kerry was "cautioning that Turkey's Nato membership could be jeopardised if it abandons democratic principles and the rule of law in a post-coup crackdown."

Several Western news outlets including Voice of America News, The Independent and Portland Press Herald later carried the same story.

Most of the websites later changed their headlines after the denial was issued by the US embassy in Ankara.