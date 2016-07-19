Messages exchanged by pro-coup officers on WhatsApp, disclose that they ordered the shooting of people resisting the July 15 coup attempt.

As part of the investigation into the quashed coup attempt, the Istanbul Prosecutor Office has compiled a series of WhatsApp messages between pro-coup officers, apparently sent on the evening of July 15.

Military officers in Istanbul were ordered to open fire at crowds resisting the coup, showed documents seen by Anadolu Agency. The messages then seem to reveal a sense of panic after it becomes apparent that the coup has failed.

In one instance, Lt. Col. Muzaffer Duzenli appears to order his subordinates to open fire as crowds take to streets to protest against the coup.

"Repeat. Transmit. Open fire to disperse crowds," Duzenli said in one of the WhatsApp messages shown to Anadolu Agency.

It is unclear, from the messages, where exactly the officers were stationed in Istanbul.

In a reply to Duzenli, Colonel Muslum Kaya said a group of protestors were trying to approach a disaster coordination center in Istanbul. "Comrades opened fire," he wrote.

In his reply, Colonel Uzay Sahin encouraged Kaya to shoot at the group. "Do not let them approach. Open fire," he said.

Major Mehmet Karabekir said he also opened fire on the crowds: "I am opening fire at crowds and waiting. Use this in a restrained fashion. 10-15 people are dead. Do not lose initiative."

Major Muammer Aygar also informed the other officers that there had been heavy fighting in Kuleli, a district on the Asian side of Istanbul, which hosts a military academy. "Opened fire at the group," he said.

The latest toll has established that at least 208 people, including members of the security forces and civilians, were martyred in Istanbul and Ankara and nearly 1,500 others wounded as they protested Friday's attempted coup.

In another message, Lt. Col. Ugur Coskun said officers and soldiers have been overrun by a group of protestors at the Istanbul Governorship building.