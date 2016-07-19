TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Rallies continue in Turkey four days after failed coup
Despite it being four days after the failed coup attempt in Turkey, citizens are still taking to the streets to show support for their democracy.
Rallies continue in Turkey four days after failed coup
A supporter of democracy stands on a car while among Turkish national flags in Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey. July 18, 2016. Image: Abdullah Kibritci / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 19, 2016

Four days after a failed coup attempt by a faction of the military, Turkish civilians continue to heed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's call to take to the streets across the country and rally for democracy.

In Uskudar, a neighbourhood in Istanbul, thousands of rally attendees on Monday night shouted slogans and waved the national flag as they congregated close to the President's residence.

President Erdogan addressed the crowd, assuring them that the government is doing all in their power to ensure the perpetrators were brought to justice.

Crowds at various rallies across the country have repeatedly called for the death penalty for the plotters.

Scenes of fervent rallying could also be seen in Ankara, Izmir and Taksim on Monday night as well.

Recommended

In Taksim square, where political rallies were banned in the past, crowds were addressed by former prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu.

People of all ages came out in support of democracy.

After many hours of excitement, dancing and celebrations, people still had some energy left to clear up the garbage.

President Erodogan has called on people to defend their country by taking to the streets for the rest of the week.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan