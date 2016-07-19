Four days after a failed coup attempt by a faction of the military, Turkish civilians continue to heed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's call to take to the streets across the country and rally for democracy.

In Uskudar, a neighbourhood in Istanbul, thousands of rally attendees on Monday night shouted slogans and waved the national flag as they congregated close to the President's residence.

President Erdogan addressed the crowd, assuring them that the government is doing all in their power to ensure the perpetrators were brought to justice.

Crowds at various rallies across the country have repeatedly called for the death penalty for the plotters.

Scenes of fervent rallying could also be seen in Ankara, Izmir and Taksim on Monday night as well.