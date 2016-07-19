A 17-year-old Afghan refugee severely wounded four passengers before police shot him dead late on Monday.

DAESH claimed responsibility on Tuesday for the attack by the axe-wielding Afghan refugee on a German train, according to its online Amaq news agency.

"The perpetrator of the stabbing attack in Germany was one of the fighters of DAESH and carried out the operation in answer to the calls to target the countries of the coalition fighting DAESH," the statement said.

Speaking to media, Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann said that the attacker was believed to have been living in a home for unaccompanied minors in Ochsenfurt, near the city of Wuerzburg.

A hand drawn DAESH flag was found in the refugee's room.

The attack comes just days after a Tunisian delivery man plowed a 19-tonne truck into crowds of Bastille Day revellers in the southern French city of Nice, killing 84.

"The attacker appears to have been a 17-year-old Afghan who has been living in Ochsenfurt for some time," Herrmann said.

"He suddenly attacked passengers with a knife and an axe, critically injuring several. Some of them may now be fighting for their lives. Two of those injured in the attacks were in a critical condition and several of the injured included members of a Chinese family."

He said the attacker had come to Germany as an unaccompanied minor about two years ago.