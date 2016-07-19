US President Barack Obama spoke to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday and the two leaders discussed the status of Fethullah Gulen.

Erdogan has accused the Turkish cleric, who has been living in self-imposed exile in the US since 1999, of being behind Friday's failed coup attempt.

President Obama also offered US assistance as Ankara investigates last week's attempted coup, according to White House spokesman Josh Earnest.

Earnest said the Turkish government had filed materials in electronic form with the US government, which US officials were reviewing.

He said any extradition request from Turkey, once submitted, would be evaluated under the terms of a treaty between the two countries.