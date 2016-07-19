TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Obama calls Erdogan, discusses Gulen extradition
US President Obama also offered US assistance as Ankara probes last week's attempted coup, according to White House spokesman Josh Earnest.
Obama calls Erdogan, discusses Gulen extradition
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan and US President Barack Obama attend a working session at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Turkey, November 15, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 19, 2016

US President Barack Obama spoke to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday and the two leaders discussed the status of Fethullah Gulen.

Erdogan has accused the Turkish cleric, who has been living in self-imposed exile in the US since 1999, of being behind Friday's failed coup attempt.

President Obama also offered US assistance as Ankara investigates last week's attempted coup, according to White House spokesman Josh Earnest.

Earnest said the Turkish government had filed materials in electronic form with the US government, which US officials were reviewing.

He said any extradition request from Turkey, once submitted, would be evaluated under the terms of a treaty between the two countries.

Recommended

Earlier during the day, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim had confirmed that an official request had been sent to the United States for the extradition of Fethullah Gulen.

At least 240 people, including members of the security forces and civilians, were martyred in Istanbul and Ankara and nearly 1,500 others wounded as they protested against a coup attempt carried out by a faction of Turkey's military, Anadolu Agency reported.

Hours after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in opposition to the attempted putsch against the democratically-elected government, President Erdogan on Saturday had called on Washington to extradite Gulen.

Moreover, a total of 8,777 personnel, including 30 governors, 52 civil inspectors and 16 legal advisers, were also dismissed from their duties, the Turkish Interior Ministry said in a statement.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan