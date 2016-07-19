Local media in Turkey report that Turkish President Erdogan's main military aide was arrested in Tuesday under unspecified charges.

Turkey's state-run news agency say that the president's air force adviser Lt. Col. Erkan Kivrak was detained in a hotel in the Serik district in the southern city of Antalya while vacationing.

Although many officials have been detained for alleged ties with Friday's coup attempt, the reason behind Kivrak's arrest is still not clear.

Anadolu agency reported that courts ordered 85 generals and admirals jailed. They are waiting to face trial while dozens of others are being questioned.

On Tuesday Retired Air Force Commander Akin Ozturk was arrested for his involvement in the coup but denied the allegations.