WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK's Johnson grilled by media at press conference with Kerry
UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson refused to apologise for "30 years" of controversial remarks, including those against world leaders, at a press conference with US Secretary of State John Kerry in London on Tuesday.
UK's Johnson grilled by media at press conference with Kerry
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left, speaks as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, right, listens during a press conference at the Foreign Office in London, Britain, July 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 20, 2016

Newly instated UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson met with his US counterpart Secretary of State John Kerry for the first time in London yesterday.

The two, presented side by side at a press conference, described their countries' relationship as "special and unbreakable," while Kerry reassured the press regarding Johnson, "I'm told Boris is very intelligent," with Johnson replying, "I can live with that".

During the press conference, Johnson was pressed by both UK and American reporters regarding his seemingly insulting comments made against world leaders, such as President Barack Obama, Republican nominee Donald Trump, and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton; the latter which he likened to a "sadistic nurse in a mental hospital."

He refused to apologise, instead saying, "We can spend an awfully long time going over lots of stuff that I've written over the last 30 years … all of which in my view have been taken out of context, through what alchemy I do not know – somehow misconstrued that it would really take me too long to engage in a full global itinerary of apology to all concerned."

Recommended

Although his appointment has garnered apprehension from political analysts and people from around the globe, there is hope that Johnson will change his tune given his new role.

He has already changed his stance regarding the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad. Having once praised the autocrat for fighting against DAESH in a newspaper article titled "Bravo for Assad," he now resounds western sentiments, referring to the country as a "humanitarian catastrophe."

Johnson championed the ever so unpopular Brexit campaign which triggered the referendum vote to end the UK's European Union membership.

Shortly after the referendum passed last month, Johnson stunned his nation when he announced that he would not be pursuing the duties of Prime Minister of the UK.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake