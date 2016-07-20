Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a three-month state of emergency in Turkey following last Friday's failed attempt at a military coup.

Speaking in a live television broadcast in front of government ministers after a meeting of the National Security Council that lasted nearly five hours, Erdogan said the move was fully in line with Turkey's constitution and did not violate the rule of law or basic freedoms of Turkish citizens.

Under Article 120 of the Turkish Constitution, in the event of serious indications of widespread acts of violence aimed at the destruction of the free democratic order, a state of emergency may be declared in one or more regions or throughout the country for a period not exceeding six months.

"The aim of the declaration of the state of emergency is to be able to take fast and effective steps against this threat against democracy, the rule of law and rights and freedoms of our citizens," Erdogan said.

Erdogan said regional governors would receive increased powers under the state of emergency, adding that the armed forces would work in line with government orders.

All factions and individuals within the army and security forces that violated their constitutional job or role will also be dismissed from their positions.

The state of emergency will only come into force after it has been approved by the parliament and can only be extended by four months, again after parliament approval.

"The authority and will of the [civilian] leaders will grow more in this process," Erdogan promised. "We never compromise on democracy, and we will not compromise."