The aide-de-camp (confidential assistant) of Turkish army's Chief of General Staff, who played a role in the failed coup, on Tuesday confessed to being a member of a parallel state within Turkey run by the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

Infantry Lieutenant Colonel Levent Turkkan said he and other FETO members plotted the coup attempt.

FETO is led by self-exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen who is based in the United States.

Some of the confessions made include:

"I'm a member of parallel state. A member of Fethullah Gulen's community. I have served this community for many years and obeyed the orders so far."

Before he served for current Chief of General Staff Hulusi Akar, Turkkan was also the aide-de-camp for former army chief Necdet Ozel.