There is a lot of speculation internationally about the fallout of Friday's failed coup attempt on Turkey's economy, especially after rating agency Standard and Poor's downgraded its economic outlook.

International analysts fear that foreign investment might decline, already wary tourists may come in lesser numbers and financial market could come under stress.

But the government is asking them to consider some simple facts:

Turkey's economic growth is one of the highest not just in Europe but among all emerging economies.

The coup, which involved tanks, jets, helicopters, and resulted in the deaths of over 200 people, did not paralyze life on the streets – in Istanbul and Ankara people were back to work in less than two days.

And whatever frictions existed between the government and opposition parties have been overshadowed by cooperation in safeguarding Turkey's democracy.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, who is also a respected economist, says any impact of the coup on the economy will be short lived.

"This was an extraordinary shock, no question about it," he said speaking at TRT World's Money Talks show.

"People were able to overcome it so quickly. By Sunday I was back in office and by Monday everything was functioning reasonably well."

In the immediate aftermath of the July 15 coup attempt, people lined up at ATMs to withdraw cash, leading some analysts to fear cash shortages at banks.

Simsek said that was a one-off event.

Banks are well capitalized and immediate steps including setting aside sufficient foreign exchange liquidity had helped reassure the investment community.

"It was very interesting…we saw households selling hard currency to buy lira. That's because Turkish people have confidence in their future."

He brushed aside speculation about any sort of restriction on withdrawal of investments and deposits.

Simsek also asserted that nothing is going to change after the imposition of a state of emergency.