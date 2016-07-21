WORLD
3 MIN READ
US-led air strikes in Syria kill dozens of civilians
Dozens of civilians have reportedly been killed by US-led air strikes as they fled from the front lines of a battle raging in the city of Manbij in the governorate of Aleppo.
US-led air strikes in Syria kill dozens of civilians
US-led air strikes in Syria kill dozens of civilians / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 21, 2016

The US military is investigating reports that at least 73 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed in air strikes early on Tuesday morning in the northern Syrian village of Tokhar, part of the city of Manbij, in the governorate of Aleppo.

Near the Turkish-Syrian border, many civilians had fled their houses to avoid the battles raging in the vicinity. They sought refuge in a clump of "clay and adobe" homes in the nearby village of Tokhar, Amnesty International said.

US-led air strikes targeted the group, taking out many of the women, children, and families who sought shelter there.

This is the largest instance of civilian casualties since the US-led coalition began its bombing campaign in Syria in 2014.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group based in the UK, reported that the air strikes mistakenly identified and targeted the civilians as DAESH terrorists.

Recommended

The incident comes after another report of a strike killing "a woman with four of her children and an old man" in a separate part of the same city on Sunday, the Observatory said.

Recently the SDF, a US-backed group mainly consisting of YPG militants associated with the PKK terrorist organisation, concentrated their forces upon the strategically important city in an attempt to seize it from DAESH, which took Manbij in 2014.

The Syrian civil war began in mid 2011 when protests against autocrat Bashar al Assad and his regime were suppressed violently in the context of the Arab Spring uprisings.

Since then, the UN has estimated that nearly half of the country's population has been forced to leave their homes, and the death toll may be as high as 400,000.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake