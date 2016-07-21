The US military is investigating reports that at least 73 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed in air strikes early on Tuesday morning in the northern Syrian village of Tokhar, part of the city of Manbij, in the governorate of Aleppo.

Near the Turkish-Syrian border, many civilians had fled their houses to avoid the battles raging in the vicinity. They sought refuge in a clump of "clay and adobe" homes in the nearby village of Tokhar, Amnesty International said.

US-led air strikes targeted the group, taking out many of the women, children, and families who sought shelter there.

This is the largest instance of civilian casualties since the US-led coalition began its bombing campaign in Syria in 2014.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group based in the UK, reported that the air strikes mistakenly identified and targeted the civilians as DAESH terrorists.