A Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) ship patrolling the Mediterranean discovered the bodies of 21 women and one man aboard a rubber dinghy off the coast of Libya on Wednesday.

The MSF ship MV Aquarius reached the scene in three hours following notification by the Italian coastguard, which had received a distress call at about 0800 GMT.

The MSF ship rescued 209 people, including 50 children who were in two dinghies, which had been sailing close together. An Italian naval vessel assisted in the effort.

The 22 migrants found dead were lying in a pool of fuel, at the bottom of a dinghy.

"It is still not entirely clear what happened, but they died a horrible death. It is tragic," said Jens Pagotto, MSF Head of Mission for Search and Rescue Operations.

"It seems that water and fuel mixed together and the fumes from this might have been enough for them to lose consciousness," he told Reuters by telephone.