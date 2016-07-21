Indonesia is banning police and military personnel from playing Pokemon Go while on duty, officials said, after the country's defence minister warned the smartphone game was a security threat.

The ban came as the Jakarta presidential palace also prohibited playing the popular game around the premises. Signs read "Playing or hunting Pokemon is forbidden in the area of the palace" have appeared in the zone.

Many Indonesians have embraced the Pokemon Go frenzy since the game launched two weeks ago. Although Pokemon Go is not yet officially available in the country, many have downloaded it illegally and taken to the streets to hunt for virtual "pocket monsters."

This has caused concern among the security establishment, with officials suggesting the game's high-tech capabilities could be put to use in spying.