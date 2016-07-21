Nearly 100 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed in US-led air strikes conducted early on Tuesday morning in the northern Syrian village of Tokhar, part of the city of Manbij in the governorate of Aleppo.

The strikes, were described as an "error" by the director of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel Rahman, "with the civilians being mistaken for DAESH terrorists".

The coalition has acknowledged conducting air strikes near Manbij recently, and said it was looking into the reports of civilian deaths.

"We will conduct an investigation on any possible civilian casualties in this matter, as we always do, and we'll be transparent about that," US Defence Secretary Ashton Carter said on Wednesday.

The head of the opposition Syrian national coalition appealed to the US-led coalition to halt its air strikes.

The raids also drew condemnation from the UN's children agency, which said that "more than 20 children were reportedly killed" in the raids on Tokhar.

The latest incident, involving a high number of civilian casualties, is not the first of its kind since the beginning of violence in Syria almost five years ago.

Given the nature of the conflict and the number of forces involved in the Syrian conflict, it does not seem that the spiral of violence will end any time soon.

Be it attacks by DAESH, strikes by the US-led coalition forces or the Russian and Iran-backed regime, it is the civilians who suffer the most casualties.

Around 470,000 Syrians have been killed and 1,900,000 others injured, which made up nearly 11.5 percent of the Syrian population, in the five-year-old war, according a report issued by the Syrian Center for Policy Research earlier this year.

Given below is a chronological list of deadliest attacks to have taken place in Syria during the past year:

Bombardment kills 31 in Rastan and Ariha, July 13, 2016:

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 31 civilians, including children, were killed in airstrikes and shelling most likely carried out by Russian forces or Bashar al-Assad's regime in Rastan and Ariha towns of Syria.

Both towns are controlled by forces opposed to the incumbent Syrian regime.

DAESH-claimed bombings kill 145 in Jableh and Tartous, May 23, 2016:

Bomb blasts killed scores of people and wounded many others on May 23 this yearin the government-controlled territories of Jableh and Tartous on Syria's Mediterranean coast that hosts Russian military bases.

DAESH terrorists claimed responsibility for the attacks, in what is Syrian President Assad's coastal heartland. State media said 78 people had been killed in the explosions.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 145 people were killed in attacks by at least five suicide bombers and two devices planted in cars.

Attack on Allepo hospital kills 47, April 27, 2016:

At least 47 people were killed in airstrikes on the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)-backed al Quds hospital and a nearby residential building in the opposition-held Syrian city of Aleppo on April 27, 2016.

The United Nations, MSF and the US condemned the attack. Those killed included 27 patients, doctors and staff, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Three doctors, one of whom was the last paediatrician in the city, were among those killed, the monitor added.

Bombardments kill 30 across Syria, April 23, 2016:

At least 30 civilians were killed in regime and rebel bombardment of areas across Syria on April 23, 2016.

Twelve civilians were killed in air strike on the northern metropolis of Aleppo on Saturday, a local civil defence official said.