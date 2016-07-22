Turkey is more 'vigilant' to the threat of a fresh coup attempt after last week's failed bid to overthrow the democratically elected government, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview on Thursday.

Erdogan said the military was being restructured to bring in 'fresh blood' and conceded that there were significant gaps in intelligence ahead of Friday's coup attempt by a faction of the armed forces.

He revealed that the Supreme Military Council (YAS) meeting will be brought forward by a week to speed up military restructuring process during the three-month state of emergency. The Council is chaired by the prime minister, and includes the defence minister and the chief of staff.

"They are all working together as to what might be done, and ... within a very short amount of time a new structure will be emerging. With this new structure, I believe the armed forces will get fresh blood," Erdogan told Reuters in his first interview since the government announced a state of emergency throughout the country.

"After all that has come to pass, I think they must now have drawn very important lessons. This is an ongoing process, we will never stop, we will continue very actively, we have plans."

A state of emergency gives broad powers to the executive, allowing the Turkish president and his Council of Ministers to rule by decree, and increases the jurisdiction of governors.

Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus told journalists that the government did not plan a civil rights crackdown.

The Turkish constitution provides that a state of emergency can last six months -- and be either lifted or extended by repeated four-month periods by parliament.

Kurtulmus then assured media that "we want to end state of emergency as soon as possible.

"If conditions return to normal, we think it will take one or one and half month period at the maximum," he said. "I hope there will be no need for further extension."

Turkey previously lifted its last state of emergency in 2002.

It had been imposed in 1987 in provinces in the southeast for the fight against Kurdish militants.

US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen is accused of masterminding the attempted coup, which crumbled early on Saturday, and the actions of the Turkish government following the declaration of the state of emergency were designed to crack down on the perpetrators, Erdogan said.