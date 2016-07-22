Thousands gathered on the Bosphorus Bridge to show solidarity with democracy on Thursday night.

Around 10pm, young men, women and families waving flags walked towards the bridge chanting "we are at the place where it all began!" referring to the resistance against the attempted coup on July 15th.

At least 246 people, mostly civilians, died in the clashes due to heavy firing by rogue elements of the army. Over 1500 were wounded in the failed coup attempt.

For the past week, thousands of people have been coming out on the streets in major cities across the country to converge around key monuments and squares in a show of solidarity with the government and to express anger against the attempted coup.

Since the attempted coup was suppressed, crowds have been encouraged by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to to take to the streets. Public transportation has been free since the night of the failed coup.

People from every walk of life have been participating in the peaceful gatherings to show their determination for the survival of democratic rule.

The Bosphorous Bridge was closed to traffic for a brief time because of the gathering and a number of the participants made their way towards Taksim square to join anti-coup celebrations.