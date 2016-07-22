US Vice President Joe Biden, in a telephone call to Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, assured his counterpart that "America would work together with Turkey" on the extradition of Fethullah Gulen.

Turkey's government has accused Fethullah Gulen, the US-based Muslim cleric, of masterminding the July 15th botched military coup aimed at overthrowing the democratic government of Turkey. Gulen has, however, denied any involvement in the coup.

Biden, during the phone call to Prime Minister Yildirim, acknowledged Turkey's expectation regarding the extradition request and said the US would continue to support its ally, Anadolu Agency reported quoting sources at the prime minister's office.

The US Vice President, however, said the ultimate decision rests with the courts.

Biden also lauded the courage of Turkish people in the face of the coup attempt, once again expressing his unyielding support for Turkish democracy.

In turn, Turkish PM Yildirim said Turkey had long warned the US administration about the "harmful activities of Fethullah Gulen as well as his terrorist organization," and expected the US, an ally, to extradite him.

On Tuesday, US President Barack Obama spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the status of Fethullah Gulen.

President Obama also offered US assistance as Ankara investigates last week's attempted coup, according to White House spokesman Josh Earnest.