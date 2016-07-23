Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan allayed the fears of investors following last week's failed coup attempt, declaring the country 'open for business'.

Erdogan, addressing the parliament one week after a failed bid to overthrow his government by a faction in the army, thanked lawmakers for voting in favour of a bill that formally approved the three-month state of emergency in the country.

"Some thought the economy would collapse if a state of emergency was declared ... I call on investors to continue investing (in Turkey) as the public will move forward with major projects," Erdogan said during his address on Friday.

He urged the local bodies of the government to work together to ensure that the emergency measures are implemented smoothly.

A state of emergency was declared by Turkey on Wednesday, a move the government said would allow it to take swift action against those who plotted the coup that killed more than 246 people and wounded more than 2,100 before it collapsed within hours.

Fethullah Gulen, a US-based cleric, has been accused of masterminding the plot against the Turkish government. In a crackdown on Gulen's suspected followers, soldiers, police officers, judges, civil servants and teachers have been suspended, detained or placed under investigation.