July 15th declared as 'Day to Commemorate Martyrs'
Turkey's President has asked supporters to continue demonstrations for what he calls the "democracy watch."
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a press conference in Ankara alongside Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Chief of the General Staff Hulusi Akar. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 22, 2016

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared July 15th as the 'Day to Commemorate Martyrs' in memory of civilians and police officers who gave their lives fighting tanks, helicopters, and heavily armed soldiers who attempted to overthrow the government.

At a press conference on Thursday night he urged his supporters to continue the anti-coup protests, insisting that the nation's will is the "most effective antidote" against the military intervention.

Within hours of his call thousands gathered on the Bosporus bridge to join a protest rally.

"I am requesting my heroic nation, which thwarted the armed coup attempt with its foresight and courage, to continue the democracy watch on the streets until our country gets out of this difficult situation for good."

He was joined by Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Chief of Staff Hulusi Akar at the news conference held at the Presidential Complex.

"I would like my people to show a little more patience," Erdogan said.

"Future generations will never forget heroes of the anti-coup resistance, including policemen, soldiers and civilians."

The president said 10,410 suspects have been detained amid ongoing operations related to the failed coup, with 4,060 remanded back into state custody.

At least 246 people, including members of the security forces and civilians, were martyred in Istanbul and Ankara, and more than 1,500 others were wounded resisting the coup attempt.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
