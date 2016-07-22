Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared July 15th as the 'Day to Commemorate Martyrs' in memory of civilians and police officers who gave their lives fighting tanks, helicopters, and heavily armed soldiers who attempted to overthrow the government.

At a press conference on Thursday night he urged his supporters to continue the anti-coup protests, insisting that the nation's will is the "most effective antidote" against the military intervention.

Within hours of his call thousands gathered on the Bosporus bridge to join a protest rally.

"I am requesting my heroic nation, which thwarted the armed coup attempt with its foresight and courage, to continue the democracy watch on the streets until our country gets out of this difficult situation for good."