A peaceful protest that drew thousands of people to the Afghan capital has become the target of at least two explosions, leaving at least 80 people dead and more than 231 wounded.

The blasts came as thousands of people — mostly from the Hazara minority — gathered to demand a 500 kV power line, linking power from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan, be routed through the central province of Bamiyan.

A security source told TRT World there were three bombers on foot; only one was able to fully detonate their explosive vest. One bomber failed to detonate his explosives entirely, he said. "One was dressed in female clothing."

However, Timor Sharan, one of the protesters, posted otherwise on his Facebook only minutes after the attack. "There was a twin explosion in an ice cream cart. A lot of casualties."

Media reports say a group claiming to be affiliated with DAESH, the Iraq and Syria-based group, has claimed responsibility for the Saturday afternoon attack.

A report published on the website of Amaq, a DAESH-affilated website, said: "Two fighters from Islamic State detonated explosive belts at a gathering of Shi'ites" in Kabul.

Another claim of responsibility corroborated the security source's report of three suicide bombers that came from a man by the name of Abu Ali, who identified himself as a leader of a DAESH force in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

Though government statements condemning the attack named the Taliban as the perpetrators, the group has denied responsibility for the bombings.

In a statement, Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, blamed the violence on "enemy circles" and denied the group "had any involvement or hand in this tragic attack."

Earlier, health ministry officials, speaking to TRT World, said ambulances were dispatched to transport the casualties — 61 dead and 207 wounded — to nearby hospitals. Witnesses, however, say the toll could be much higher than reported.

The Italian-run Emergency Hospital, which specialises in the treatment of the war wounded, has so far received 45 patients, which has pushed facility's operating rooms to work "at full capacity."

Access to victims