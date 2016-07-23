At least 150 people have been killed while scores are missing as a result of heavy rains that have been battering China for the past few days, forcing thousands to flee from their homes, officials said on Saturday.

In the northern province of Hebei, the worst hit by the floods triggered by heavy rains, 114 people have died, 111 are missing while 53,000 houses have collapsed, officials said.

In the central province of Henan, 15 people died and eight went missing due to thunderstorms and howling winds which have forced 72,000 people to evacuate their homes. The floods also caused massive destruction and damaged to 18,000 houses.

State media reported that about 8.6 million people have been affected by the flooding so far in all regions.