Tries from flying winger Courtnall Skosan and centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg inside the opening seven minutes laid the platform for a stunning 42-25 Super Rugby quarterfinal victory for the Lions over the Canterbury Crusaders at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The win ensures a first ever Super Rugby semifinal for the Johannesburg-based side, who finished top of the South Africa Conference at the end of the regular season.

The Lions scored further tries through powerful hooker Malcolm Marx, wing Ruan Combrinck and replacement scrumhalf Ross Cronje as they amassed their highest ever points tally against the New Zealanders.

The visitors were in the game going into the final 15 minutes and scored tries via centre Ryan Crotty, scrumhalf Mitchell Drummond and centre Ben Volavola, but ran out of puff in the thin Highveld air.

"This was a massive game for us. We knew tonight would be a battle and I am so proud of the boys," Lions captain Warren Whiteley told reporters.

"We spoke in the week about making a good start. We drove well, we scrummed well and our set-piece was strong. We managed to put points on the board and leave them chasing the game. Our start and our finish were fantastic."