Timor Sharan had just returned to Kabul's Deh Mazang Square —the site of Saturday's fatal bombing— with friends who were still holding bags of food and water for the protesters, when the first blast ripped through the crowded area.

Sharan, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, was at the square to observe the thousands of people — mostly from the Hazara ethnic minority — who had come out to demand a 500 kV power line, linking power from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan, be routed through the central province of Bamiyan.

For hours, thousands of men, women and children — with Afghan flags in their hands — carried out their peaceful demonstration in Kabul's dry summer heat.

By the time Sharan returned with his friends, many protesters were in the process of setting up tents along one of the Afghan capital's most-crowded roundabouts. The food distribution hadn't even begun when a loud boom echoed through the heavily-congested area.

Startled and afraid, his friends barely escaped with their lives before the second blast came.

When they had returned to the scene — a site which had only moments ago served as a symbol of pride and democracy — they were shocked by the horrors they found themselves face-to-face with.

The determination of the protesters who had previously been chanting for justice and rights had given way to desperate cries for loved ones.

A mass movement of thousands of people was replaced with ambulances rushing to the scene. People helping one another move along a steady, organised march were now helping transport the dead and wounded to nearby hospitals. Bodies of once energetic young men and women now lying bloody and bruised on the ground.

In all, 80 people were killed. A further 230 were injured. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan dubbed it as the deadliest incident in the nation since 2001.

On Sunday, a day later, those in attendance at the protest were still trying to piece together what happened.

Qudratullah Rajavi, 23, was one of thousands of protesters gathered at the West Kabul square on Saturday. Prior to the bombing, Rajavi said there was little reason for the protesters to feel in danger.

Not a priority

"The police were there, their job is to provide security for the people."

However, after the bombing Rajavi said it became clear the protesters were not the priority on that day.

"They provided security for the government, not the civilians," said Rajavi.

He was referring to the stacks of multi-coloured containers that had been stationed around key areas of the city.

The government's tactic of placing containers throughout the city was a repeat of the actions taken ahead of another protest regarding the power line in May. As with the May gathering, the containers were meant to once again keep protesters from reaching the presidential palace.

The initial decision to place the containers around the city was said to be a response to a protest in November 2015 that also saw thousands in attendance.

At one point during the November demonstration, a group of protesters breached administrative buildings near the palace grounds. Workers inside the offices said protesters had broken windows inside the premises.

Sharan says there is no proof that the presence of the containers led to the violence or affected the number of casualties, but they did hinder those trying to transport people to hospitals.

The high casualty count meant nearby hospitals quickly filled to capacity. Victims had to be rushed from one facility to another, however, with many of the main roads blocked with containers, the transportation of the wounded was greatly hindered.

"We have to ask why the containers were there in the first place," said Sharan.

Protesters speaking to TRT World, who did not wish to be identified for fear of retaliation, said the premium the government placed on protecting the palace grounds did not help in terms of a growing trust deficit between the thousands who partook in the demonstration and the government.