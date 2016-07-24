The 18-year-old lone gunman who killed nine people in a shooting spree in Munich before killing himself had been planning his crime for a year but chose his victims at random, officials said on Sunday.

Born and raised locally, the teenaged shooter opened fire near a busy shopping mall on Friday evening, triggering a lockdown in the Bavarian state capital.

"He had been preparing (the shooting) for a year," Bavarian police chief Robert Heimberger told a news conference.

The German-Iranian student, David Ali Sonboly, did not specifically choose his victims, Chief prosecutor Thomas Steinkraus-Koch said.

"It is not the case that he deliberately selected the people who he shot," he said.

The Munich attack is the third attack in Europe in just over a week in which 27 people were also injured, some seriously.

Officials said Saturday that the teenaged student, had a history of mental illness.

Investigators said they saw an "obvious link" between the killings and white supremacist Anders Breivik's massacre of 77 people in Norway exactly five years earlier.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday that Munich had suffered a "night of horror".

She said she was "mourning with a heavy heart" for those killed, and that the security services would do everything to ensure the public was safe.

Turkey's foreign minister said three Turkish citizens were among nine people killed in the Munich attack while Greece's foreign ministry said one Greek was among the dead. According to foreign media reports, there were also three Kosovo Albanian victims.

Fixated on mass killings

The deranged gunman was obsessed with mass killings who drew no inspiration from any militant group, police said on Saturday.

Seven of his victims were themselves teenagers, whom police said he may have lured to their deaths via a hacked Facebook account on what was the fifth anniversary of twin attacks by Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik that killed 77 people.

Bavarian police chief, Robert Heimberger, said Sonboly was carrying more than 300 bullets in his backpack and pistol when he shot himself.