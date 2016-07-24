Russia's elite athletes can finally breathe a sigh of relief after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided against imposing a blanket ban on the country's participation in next month's Rio Games over its doping record.

After weeks of deliberation, the IOC on Sunday ruled that Russia would not be barred from competing in the Games but individual athletes with a 'clean' record would nonetheless have to pass unprecedented eligibility conditions to get a ticket to the Olympics in Brazil.

The IOC's decision on Sunday, less than two weeks before the Rio Games opens on August 5, follows the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) call for a blanket ban in response to the independent McLaren report that found evidence of state-sponsored doping by Russian athletes at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

"I think in this way, we have balanced on the one hand, the desire and need for collective responsibility versus the right to individual justice of every individual athlete," IOC President Thomas Bach said on a conference call.

"In this way we are protecting the clean athletes because of the high criteria we set. This may not please everybody, but this result is one which is respecting the rules of justice and all the clean athletes all over the world."

WADA and 14 national anti-doping organisations had urged the IOC to ban Russia in the wake of the damning McLaren report, but former Olympic fencing champion Bach said the country's sportsmen and women "will have to clear the highest hurdle to take part in the Olympics".

'Confusing mess'

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said the IOC had failed to show leadership with its decision.

"Many, including clean athletes and whistleblowers, have demonstrated courage and strength in confronting a culture of state-supported doping and corruption within Russia," USADA chief Travis Tygart said.

"Disappointingly, however, in response to the most important moment for clean athletes and the integrity of the Olympic Games, the IOC has refused to take decisive leadership. The decision regarding Russian participation and the confusing mess left in its wake is a significant blow to the rights of clean athletes."

Russia's Sports Minister, Vitaly Mutko, said the decision cleared the way for Russian participation.

"I hope that the majority of international federations will very promptly confirm the right of (Russian) sportspeople in different types of sports to take part in the Olympic Games," Mutko said.