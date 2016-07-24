A 21-year-old Syrian refugee was arrested after killing a woman with a machete and injuring two other people in the southern German city of Reutlingen on Sunday, but the attack had no apparent connection to terrorism, police said.

"At this stage of the enquiry we have nothing to indicate this was a terrorist attack," police said following the attack around 4:30 pm (1430 GMT) near the bus station of the city of some 100,000 near Stuttgart.

The statement added that the man, who was arrested, "had a dispute" with the woman and killed her "with a machete" before injuring a second woman and a man.

The attacker was "known to police", it said.

Police further added that the killing did not bear the hallmarks of a "terrorist" attack.

"At this stage of the enquiry we have nothing to indicate this was a terrorist attack," police in the southwestern city of Reutlingen said.