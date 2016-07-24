Four hospitals in Aleppo, Syria were bombed by overnight air strikes, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Sunday, jeopardising medical care for more than 200,000 desperate civilians in rebel-held areas.

The bombardment since Saturday has worsened the plight of residents of besieged eastern neighbourhoods of Syria's second city, where food and medical supplies are becoming increasingly scarce.

The hospitals, as well as a blood bank that was hit, were located in the Al-Shaar neighbourhood.

The Independent Doctor's Association (IDA), a group of Syrian doctors that supports clinics in Aleppo, said a two-day-old baby was killed in the children's hospital when his oxygen supply was cut after a raid during the early hours of Sunday.

It was the second strike on the same hospital in about nine hours, according to the IDA.

"After the second strike, we had to move him (the baby) downstairs to the bomb shelter, and that's why he died," said Malika, the head nurse at the children's hospital.

"The hospital is severely damaged and it's not the first time."

Footage posted by the IDA of the strike's aftermath showed agitated doctors carrying a tiny baby in a room lined with incubators, with sandbags piled high just outside the entrance.

All four hospitals were out of service on Sunday.

Opposition-controlled areas of Aleppo are regularly hit by air strikes by the regime and its key ally Russia.

According to the World Health Organisation, Syria was the most dangerous place for health care workers to operate last year, with 135 attacks on health facilities and workers in 2015.

'Decimation of Health Care'

A journalist in eastern Aleppo said heavy air strikes had resumed after a brief pause on Sunday morning.

The streets were empty except for ambulances speeding to the site of fresh bombing raids with their sirens wailing.