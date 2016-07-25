The number of Afghans killed or injured in the first six months of 2016 has set a new record in the number of casualties in the nation.

A United Nations report released on Monday found 5,166 civilians had been killed and wounded in the period between January 1 and June 30, 2016. Of the total, 1,601 civilians were killed. A further 3,565 were left injured by the ongoing conflict.

That figure represents a four per cent increase from the same period in 2015.

"Every single casualty documented in this report – people killed while praying, working, studying, fetching water, recovering in hospitals – every civilian casualty represents a failure of commitment and should be a call to action for parties to the conflict to take meaningful, concrete steps to reduce civilians' suffering and increase protection," said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

Children at risk

This year's figures include 1,509 child casualties – 388 deaths and 1,121 injuries.

The United Nations described the number of child casualties, the highest number since they first began tracking casualty rates in 2009, "alarming and shameful."

Of the child casualties, 85 per cent were caused by improvised explosive devices and other explosive remnants of war.

Once again, the armed opposition were reported to have been responsible for the highest rate of casualties. According to the report, armed opposition groups, including the Taliban, were responsible for 60 per cent of all civilian casualties in the first half of 2016.

Pro-government forces were responsible for 23 per cent of all casualties; 1,180 in total. This figure represents a 47 per cent increase over last year. The rise in casualties caused by pro-government forces is attributed to ground engagements.

International forces were responsible for one per cent of all civilian casualties.

The most notable instance of civilian deaths and injuries by foreign forces came in October, when a US airstrike on a hospital run by the medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières in the northern city of Kunduz led to 42 deaths, including 24 patients and their caretakers. That airstrike also led to the destruction of the hospital, which was considered the best medical facility in the north of the country.