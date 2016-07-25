A 27-year-old Syrian man, who has not yet been named, blew himself up on Sunday outside a crowded music festival in Ansbach, Bavaria, Germany. The Bavarian interior minister said based on evidence found on his laptop, the suspect had pledged allegiance to the DAESH.

According to the police report, 15 people – three of whom were seriously wounded – were injured and about 2,500 people were immediately evacuated from the festival venue.

The bomber was refused entry to the music festival because he did not possess a ticket after which he detonated explosives packed with shrapnel in his backpack.

A resident in Ansbach, Thomas Debinski, said all people were panicked when they heard the explosion. "Suddenly you heard a loud, a really loud bang, it was like an exploding sound, definitely an explosion," he said. "(People were) definitely panicking."​

Ansbach is a small town of 40,000 people in the south-west of Nuremberg which also houses a US Army base. The attack in Ansbach is the fourth one carried out in the country in the period of a week.

A teenager asylum seeker from Pakistan injured five people in an axe attack on a train on July 18 near Wuerzburg. He was shot and killed by police. The DAESH, a terrorist organisation, claimed responsibility for the attack.

On July 22, an 18-year-old Iranian-German gunman killed nine people in a shooting spree in Munich before killing himself.

And on Sunday, a 21-year-old male asylum seeker from Syria killed a woman and wounded two other people in the southern German city of Reutlingen. He used a machete in the attack.

Links to DAESH

"It's terrible ... that someone who came into our country to seek shelter has now committed such a heinous act and injured a large number of people who are at home here, some seriously," Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann told reporters on early Monday.

"It's a further, horrific attack that will increase the already growing security concerns of our citizens. We must do everything possible to prevent the spread of such violence in our country by people who came here to ask for asylum," he added.

Herrmann said the ongoing investigation revealed the bomber was using two phones and multiple SIM cards.

"Some Salafist content was found" after an inspection of his laptop and, according to interior minister, the suspect had "pledged allegiance to Abu Bakr al Baghdadi," who is the DAESH leader.