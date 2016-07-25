President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has invited leaders of Turkey's main opposition parties to the presidential palace in Ankara on Monday to thank them for their stance against the coup attempt on July 15, according to the semi-official Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish president sent a letter to the head of the governing Justice and Development Party (AKP) Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, head of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kilicdaroglu and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli and invited them to the Bestepe Presidential Palace.

"The armed coup attempt by the FETO terrorist group aiming to demolish the democratic state ruled by a constitution, fundamental rights and liberties and the Republic of Turkey was prevented by the brave resistance of our people who strongly adhered to its democracy," read the letter.

"The Turkish people encumbered important responsibilities on all of our institutions by their decisive stance against the coup attempt and now expect our political parties to carry out the same responsibilities in this extremely critical period when we need to be in solidarity."

The letter said the meeting would be held on July 25, at 2pm local time (1100GMT).

The meeting between the leaders will be historic as this will be the first time where all three main parties in the Turkish Parliament will come together as one in unity. Additionally, today's meeting will be the first time for the head of main opposition CHP's leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu to visit Bestepe Presidential Palace.

Sunday night saw Istanbul's iconic Taksim Square come alive with a huge rally, as thousands of people from CHP joined the governing AKP's supporters in denouncing July 15's attempted coup.

Kilicdaroglu addressed people from the square and called for solidarity in the rally which was organised by the opposition party and backed by the AKP.

Ongoing reactions to coup