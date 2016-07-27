WORLD
3 MIN READ
Fatalities expected to increase in suicide blast in Syria
At least 48 people dead, over 100 injured after truck bomb exploded near security headquarters in the city of Qamishli, Hasaka.
Fatalities expected to increase in suicide blast in Syria
A man walks by a damaged site after bomb blasts claimed by DAESH hit the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli near the Turkish border. July 27, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 27, 2016

A bomb blast in the Syrian city of Qamishli on Wednesday killed 48 people and left dozens more wounded. The attack is believed to be among the deadliest in the city for years, the British-based Syrian Obervatory for Human Rights said.

A large truck bomb was set off near the security headquarters of the Kurdish administration that controls most of Hasaka province in the northeast, said the Observatory.

The death toll is expected to rise because of the number of people seriously injured, added the Observatory. The official SANA news agency said at least 140 people were injured.

The attack was initially believed to be a double bombing, but sources in the city and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights subsequently said the initial attack caused a gas tank to detonate.

State TV rolled footage from the scene of the blast, showing large-scale damage to buildings, vast amounts of rubble strewn across the road with plumes of smoke rising.

Recommended

The explosion was so powerful that it shattered windows in shops in the nearby Turkish town of Nusaybin which is directly across the border from where the blast occurred. Two people were slightly hurt in Nusaybin, a witness said.

The attack was claimed by DAESH.

The assault against DAESH in the city of Manbij, near the Turkish border, has put it under pressure, cutting off all routes out of the city. Fighters from the US-backed alliance have recently made incremental advances as they try to flush out the remaining DAESH fighters in Manbij.

DAESH has previously targeted Qamishli and the provincial capital, Hasaka city with bombs. A suicide blast killed six members of the Kurdish internal security force, known as the Asayish, in April. In July, a suicide bomb killed at least 16 people in Hasaka.

Kurdish forces control much of Hasaka province, after capturing vast areas from the DAESH in 2015.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake