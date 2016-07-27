A bomb blast in the Syrian city of Qamishli on Wednesday killed 48 people and left dozens more wounded. The attack is believed to be among the deadliest in the city for years, the British-based Syrian Obervatory for Human Rights said.

A large truck bomb was set off near the security headquarters of the Kurdish administration that controls most of Hasaka province in the northeast, said the Observatory.

The death toll is expected to rise because of the number of people seriously injured, added the Observatory. The official SANA news agency said at least 140 people were injured.

The attack was initially believed to be a double bombing, but sources in the city and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights subsequently said the initial attack caused a gas tank to detonate.

State TV rolled footage from the scene of the blast, showing large-scale damage to buildings, vast amounts of rubble strewn across the road with plumes of smoke rising.