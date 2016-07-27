The hacking of Democratic National Committee emails took a new turn on Wednesday when the US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump called on Russia to hack 30,000 missing emails of his rival, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Trump's latest call on the Russian President to track down thousands of missing emails has drawn sharp criticism from the Democrats.

"This has to be the first time that a major presidential candidate has actively encouraged a foreign power to conduct espionage against his political opponent," Clinton's senior policy advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

"This has gone from being a matter of curiosity, and a matter of politics, to being a national security issue."

Denying any connection with the hacked emails of the Democratic National Committee, Trump cast doubt over the allegations that Russia was behind the hacked emails of Democrats.

He said he has never spoken to or met the Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I have nothing to do with Russia," he insisted.

"If it is Russia, which it probably isn't, but if it is Russia, it's bad for a different reason, it shows how little respect they have for our country," said Trump in reference to the Democratic National Committee email hack.

He then turned his guns on Clinton's email scandal dating back to her time as secretary of state and the more than 30,000 emails which she deleted on grounds that they were personal and not related to her job as America's top diplomat.

"I will tell you this, Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press," Trump said.

Russia has denied that it had any role in the hacked emails of the Democratic Party that has stirred fresh controversy between Russia and Washington.

Russia has never interfered in the election campaigns of other countries, terming the reports as unfounded. Some individuals in the US want to use the controversy for electoral purposes, a spokesman for the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The Republican's US Presidential hopeful Donald Trump and the Russian President Vladimir Putin have exchanged good wishes. Both the leaders have recently praised each other and this closeness is said to be a major reason the Democrats believe that Russia is supporting Donald Trump's candidature.