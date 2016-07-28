The Syrian regime and its ally Russia have extensively used internationally banned cluster munitions in renewed air operations targeting opposition groups in Syria, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Thursday.

In a report released online, the New York-based rights group announced that it had documented 47 cluster munitions attacks since May 27.

More than 120 people were killed and at least 100 others wounded in these attacks.

Many of them took place north and west of Aleppo, as regime forces seek to besiege the opposition-controlled part of the strategically important northern city.

Cluster munitions explode in the air, distributing smaller bombs over a large area.

They are fired from the ground by artillery and rockets, or dropped from aircraft.

Cluster munitions are dangerous because they are inherently indiscriminate weapons. Most of them are free-falling which means that they are not guided towards a target.

Moreover, since the unexploded ones might explode when handled or disturbed, they continue to threaten civilians until they are cleared and destroyed.